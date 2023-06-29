Heat Trending Down, Rain Chances Trending Up

The upper level high that has created a hot week so far is beginning to move away from the area. Temperatures will be on the decrease as a result and we will start to see better rain chances ahead. While still hot today, highs will generally be more in the upper 90s instead of triple digits. By tomorrow, the heat will subside further with highs in the upper 80s. This cooler trend will continue into the weekend with temps mainly in the 80s. Rain chances will be on the upswing as well. Some scattered storms will be possible in the western part of the area tonight, but rain should be much more widespread by tomorrow night. Rain chances will resume Sunday evening and for the first part of next week with evening storms drifting in from the mountains.

