Health Experts: How heat affects your prescriptions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As much of the area hit triple digits, health experts are warning of some risks.

As you check the temperatures, you should also be checking your prescriptions, as many do not mix well with the heat.

“A lot of folks don’t recognize that medications can really predispose someone to a heat related illness and there are a number of drugs and drug classes that can do that,” said Eric MacLaughlin, professor, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy

Some of those include:

Antihypertensives

Blood pressure medications

Antihistamines

Decongestants

On days where it’s hot, health experts say you shouldn’t stop taking your medications, instead mitigate risk factors.

“Go out in the early morning, don’t go out in the middle of the day, make sure you stay hydrated,” said MacLaughlin.

Also use sunscreen because MacLaughlin says some medications can make you burn easier.

“Thiazide diuretics, oral contraceptives, medications for acne called retinal medications,” said MacLaughlin.

With heat related illnesses, MacLaughlin says it can start with nausea and dizziness.

“If you start getting into palpitations, confusion that can lead to a heat stroke and so if that happens, then you need medical attention,” said MacLaughlin.

Something else to think about when it’s hot is where you are storing your medications.

MacLaughlin says if you leave them out in the sun, they could break down and be effective.

The best thing to do if you’re concerned is call your pharmacist.

