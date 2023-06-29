Discovery Center hosting explosive demos to celebrate Fourth of July

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is kicking off Fourth of July celebrations this Saturday.

Explosive demonstrations will take place each hour from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The demos will be included in regular admission or Discovery Center membership.

Admission fees can be found on the Don Harrington Discovery Center website.

The Discovery Center will be closed July 4, according to organizers.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.