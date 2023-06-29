Demolition underway at the Potter County Memorial Stadium at the Tri-State Fairgrounds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Memorial Stadium is coming down quickly only about two weeks into demolition.

The Tri-State Fairgrounds estimates about two more weeks until the space is leveled.

The 70-year-old stadium is being torn down to make better use of the space.

“Having that old stadium down and more workable usable space is going to be better just as soon as it comes down,” said Brady Ragland, CEO of the Amarillo Tri-State Exposition.

The demolition is all according to the master plan for the next 20 years at the Fairgrounds.

“Once the stadium comes down it’s going to provide a lot more room in the northwest corner of our campus,” said Ragland. “Primarily in the short term more parking and potentially some other renovations in the future.”

For the long term, the space will be used in accordance with the master plan, like a new building.

The ballpark will be demolished and converted to parking before the fair happens in September.

Demolition is underway at the Potter County Memorial Stadium at the Tri-State Fairgrounds (KFDA)

