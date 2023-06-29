Who's Hiring?
City of Cactus Fire Dept. presents 3 first responders with Lifesaving awards(Source: City of Cactus)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CACTUS, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Cactus Fire Department awarded three first responders with lifesaving awards, on Wednesday.

Firefighter Jesus Gamon, police officer Michael McHugh and police officer Jonathan Galvan were awarded for their heroic efforts on May 30.

On May 30, Cactus FD and Cactus PD responded to a phone call of a 14-year-old teenager named Alan Morales, who was unconscious and unresponsive.

Upon arrival, the three first responders immediately started resuscitation efforts.

Morales was able to regain a pulse and was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

“It is because of these responders’ courage, professionalism, dedication, and quick response that young Alan Morales is here with us today,” said Fire Chief Tim Nicholson.

Today, Morales presented the first responders with their lifesaving commendation pins and awards.

