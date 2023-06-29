City of Cactus celebrating Fourth of July with parade, tournaments this Saturday

CACTUS, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Cactus is celebrating Independence Day with a full day of community events this Saturday.

The city will kick off the eighth annual Fourth of July Celebration with a parade set to begin 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 1.

Attendees can participate in a free cornhole tournament and volleyball tournament for cash prizes.

Food trucks and live music by local artists will also be featured at the event.

The celebration is open and free to the public.

Registration for the parade and tournaments can be found on city’s Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.