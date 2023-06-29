Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City of Cactus celebrating Fourth of July with parade, tournaments this Saturday

The City of Cactus is celebrating Independence Day with a full day of community events this...
The City of Cactus is celebrating Independence Day with a full day of community events this Saturday.(City of Cactus, Texas)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CACTUS, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Cactus is celebrating Independence Day with a full day of community events this Saturday.

The city will kick off the eighth annual Fourth of July Celebration with a parade set to begin 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 1.

Attendees can participate in a free cornhole tournament and volleyball tournament for cash prizes.

Food trucks and live music by local artists will also be featured at the event.

The celebration is open and free to the public.

Registration for the parade and tournaments can be found on city’s Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested two people for a robbery at the Sam’s Club parking lot Monday.
Amarillo police arrest 2 for Monday robbery at Sam’s Club
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
Nancy Mascarenas
Police investigating homicide after Clovis woman killed in Colorado Springs
Lake Meredith Levels
Lake Meredith’s water levels rise to one of highest amount since 2000
Amarillo police said a 17 year old is wanted on sexual assault charges.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: 17 year old wanted on sexual assault charges turns himself in

Latest News

Don Harrington Discovery Center
Discovery Center hosting explosive demos to celebrate Fourth of July
Bank of America customers can go to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum for free this weekend.
Bank of America customers able to go to PPHM for free this weekend
The Amarillo College Board of Regents has unanimously agreed to contribute thousands of dollars...
Amarillo College Regents give $50,000 to Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund
Registration is open for children who are interested in joining the Kids Inc. Esports season...
Registration open for the Kids Inc. Esports summer season