Boat sales in Amarillo increasing due to higher lake levels

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lake Meredith has reached a depth of nearly 80 feet, and boat traffic has increased on the lake.

With water levels up in area lakes, so are boat sales. Since the significant rainfall in the Panhandle, Parker Boats & Motors has seen an influx of customers.

At Parker Boats & Motors, typically the first week of March kicks off the boat-buying season for the year; however, with Lake Meredith increasing almost 12 feet in the matter of a month, sales are up by 50%.

Abbey Wilkinson who has been in the watercraft business for 25 years says rain plays a huge part.

“It’s helped our business tremendously, I mean we started out very slow this year due to interest rates, economy, all that kind of stuff, and so whenever the rain did come, it’s always a huge blessing and this year for sure it helped our sales a lot.”

Lake Meredith National Recreation Area is seeing a correlation between lake levels and visitors.

“Rising lake levels are drawing a lot of people to the lake, we have a lot of new boaters that just in the past few years they’ve just bought boats and are trying to recreate on the lake,” says Eric Smith, Superintendent of Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.

Parker Boats & Motors says it’s seeing new buyers this year.

“We’re seeing a few new, new group of people that have come in and like I said are excited that the water’s up and they want to test it out. We’ve had several new groups of people,” says Wilkinson.

Not only are boat sales increasing, but so are sales across the board. Anything from water skis, life jackets, inner tubes, wakeboards, and surfing boards.

Although inflation impacted boat sales early in the year, Wilkinson believes the rest of the year is promising.

“I would say it looks good the rest of the summer. Rain has helped tremendously. It’s getting everybody excited, and I would see this to carry us through the rest of the summer hopefully into the fall, and then the fall we have fishing, so that helps that too,” says Wilkinson

Both Lake Meredith National Recreation Area and Parker Boats & Motors want to remind those out on the lake this summer of the importance of being situationally aware and watching out for hazards like rocks and shrubs in the water.

