Bank of America customers able to go to PPHM for free this weekend

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Bank of America customers can go to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum for free this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders are able get in free because of the Museums on Us program.

Bank of America customers will need to present their credit or debit card and a photo ID for a free general admission.

For further questions, email carla.molina@bofa.com

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

