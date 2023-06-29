Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Crime Stoppers: 17 year old wanted on sexual assault charges

Amarillo police said a 17 year old is wanted on sexual assault charges.
Amarillo police said a 17 year old is wanted on sexual assault charges.(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a 17 year old is wanted on sexual assault charges.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said Gavin Bryce Brewer is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault by Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

Brewer is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has green eyes and brown hair.

If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police have arrested two people for a robbery at the Sam’s Club parking lot Monday.
Amarillo police arrest 2 for Monday robbery at Sam’s Club
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
Nancy Mascarenas
Police investigating homicide after Clovis woman killed in Colorado Springs
Lake Meredith Levels
Lake Meredith’s water levels rise to one of highest amount since 2000
The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated a car crash that left one person from...
DPS: Crash near Sweetwater leaves Perryton man dead

Latest News

Demolition is underway at the Potter County Memorial Stadium at the Tri-State Fairgrounds
Demolition underway at the Potter County Memorial Stadium at the Tri-State Fairgrounds
AEDC selling Centerport Business Park to help grow local economy
AEDC selling Centerport Business Park to help grow local economy
PROJECT CLEAN UP: Hitting the alleys off McMasters street and 1st & 2nd Ave
PROJECT CLEAN UP: Hitting the alleys off McMasters street and 1st & 2nd Ave
Parker Boats & Motors
Boat sales in Amarillo increasing due to higher lake levels