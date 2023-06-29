Amarillo Crime Stoppers: 17 year old wanted on sexual assault charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a 17 year old is wanted on sexual assault charges.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said Gavin Bryce Brewer is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault by Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

Brewer is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has green eyes and brown hair.

If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

