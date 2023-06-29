Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Community Market hosting 3rd annual Patriotic Pet Parade

Augie, the 2022 Patriotic Pet Parade winner of Best in Show.
Augie, the 2022 Patriotic Pet Parade winner of Best in Show.(Center City of Amarillo)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market is hosting the Patriotic Pet Parade at the market this Saturday.

Registration for the parade will begin at 9:00 a.m. July 1 near the market information booth at 10th and Polk Street. Pets will begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. on the sidewalk in front of the Carpet Tech stage, according to organizers.

The parade will take place at the Historic Bivins Home grounds at 1000 S. Polk St. during the market.

Prizes will be announced at 10:30 a.m. and include Most Patriotic, Most Talented, Waggiest Tail, Best Smile, Owner/Pet Look-A-Like and Best in Show.

“Amarillo Community Market is in its eighth season. We are so happy to be back in our original location at 1000 S. Polk St. For this holiday weekend, we wanted to have something special because so many people bring their pets to the market,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.

David Lovejoy of KGNC Radio and The Chat will emcee the parade. Lindsey Stiner and Shelden Breshears of NewsChannel 10 will serve as judges.

The Amarillo Community Market is open for shopping from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Admission and parking are free.

“Our market is averaging 50 vendors each week. Vendors sell everything from jewelry to baked goods and from produce to eggs and honey. Everything comes from a 150-mile radius. We have several vendors who have turned their hobbies into businesses,” said Duke. “Because of the great response, we have reopened vendor applications. To apply, visit the Amarillo Community Market website.”

