Amarillo College Regents give $50,000 to Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Board of Regents has unanimously agreed to contribute thousands of dollars to an area relief fund following severe weather events in the area.

Regents agreed to contribute $50,000 in earned interest from Amarillo College’s MacKenzie Scott endowment to the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund administered by the Amarillo Area Foundation.

Regents expressed concern for those affected by recent flooding and tornadoes across the Texas Panhandle and voted on the measure at their regularly scheduled meeting June 27, according to a press release.

“Amarillo College has the best interests of the Panhandle at heart,” said Chris Sharp, vice president of business affairs. “Our Regents saw an opportunity to use interest earned from Ms. Scott’s unrestricted gift to help provide humanitarian aid for the people of this region who have been devastated by the recent weather events, and they did not hesitate to do so.”

In June 2021, author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gifted Amarillo College $15 million in funds wholly unrestricted and to be used at the sole discretion of the college. The vast majority of the gift was placed into an endowment for the generation of earnings in perpetuity, according to the press release.

Sharp says Amarillo College’s contribution will be disbursed to the Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund immediately.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

