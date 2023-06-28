West Texas A&M announces All-Sport Family Pass and General Admission Season Tickets for 2023-2024 season

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The All-Sport Family Pass and General Admission Season Tickets are on sale now for West Texas A&M athletics.

The All-Sport Family Pass admits two adults and your children (18 and under) to all regular-season home games for every sport during the 2023-2024 season for a one-time price of $200.

The Family Pass card holders will also receive chips & queso OR a peach cobbler with your purchase of two adult entrees at Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner. To receive this offer, you must present your Family Pass, and the offer is only valid September 1, 2023-May 15, 2024.

WT is now offering general admission season tickets for each sport. The ticket will be good for one individual for all regular-season home games in the sport of their choice. The tickets are now available for fall sports, volleyball for $35, men’s soccer for $20, and women’s soccer for $20.

West Texas A&M also released that a limited number of football reserved season tickets remain for a cost of $29 in select sections (201, 202, 203, 204, 212, 213, 214, 215).

For more information contact the WT Ticket Office.

