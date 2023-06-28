Texas Panhandle VOAD, TDEM gives update on housing displaced residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Residents of the San Jose community and those seeking shelter at the civic center after flooding, are now being housed and relocated.

After nearly a month, the full impact of the floods has started to show itself as the water recedes.

“Well recovery in itself is long term it’s any kind of disaster that comes through, it’s not gonna be instant we could be looking at months, even years,” says Janell Manahem , a chairman for Texas Panhandle VOAD.

Most residents in the San Jose community have moved back into their homes, now needing materials to rebuild.

“Sheet rock as well as sub-flooring materials and volunteers that may or may not be able to help the rebuilding process,” says Manahem.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management say their is still time to report damage to your home and property if you haven’t yet.

In a statement given to us by TDEM they say, “Damage assessments are ongoing. To date, over 400 self-reported damage surveys have been submitted through TDEM’s individual state of Texas assessment tool in TDEM Region 5, which includes the panhandle and high plains.”

TDEM says at this time there is no way of knowing the exact cost of damages.

To be put in contact with resources you may be in need off, call the 2-1-1 line with United Way.

For information on where to fill out a survey for damage assessment, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.