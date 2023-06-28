Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Starlight Ranch hosting 2-day music festival to benefit Perryton’s disaster relief fund

Pickin’ Perryton is a two day music festival full of food, vendors and local bands benefitting impacted Perryton residents.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pickin’ Perryton is a two-day music festival full of food, vendors and local bands benefitting impacted Perryton residents.

Pickin’ Perryton is a two day music festival full of food, vendors and local bands benefitting...
Pickin’ Perryton is a two day music festival full of food, vendors and local bands benefitting impacted Perryton residents.(Credit: KFDA)

“The real need is money and so the community has set up this fund, The Ochiltree United Way fund, strictly for tornado victims,” said Danny Skarda, chairman and CEO of Interstate Bank.

The event will take place on July 15th and July 16th. 12 local bands will be performing. Jason Williams is headlining on Saturday and Michael Martin Murphy is headlining on Sunday.

Tickets will be sold for $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

“The ticket gets both days. There’s a big corn hole tournament, there’s mini golf and there’s a playground for kids,” said Bobby Lee, co-owner of Starlight Ranch and The Big Texan.

Starlight Ranch is also looking for local businesses willing to participate.

“There’s also a great package for local businesses that are wanting to participate and they can spend $250 and get eight tickets and one entry to the corn hole tournament,” said Lee.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at the...
Amarillo police investigating armed robbery at Sam’s Club parking lot
Amarillo police have arrested two people for a robbery at the Sam’s Club parking lot Monday.
Amarillo police arrest 2 for Monday robbery at Sam’s Club
Brenda Sue Guessler (TxDPS)
Texas Rangers identify woman in 1999 cold case in Gray County
The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated a car crash that left one person from...
DPS: Crash near Sweetwater leaves Perryton man dead
Amarillo city officials confirmed a rabies case today.
Amarillo city officials confirm rabies case

Latest News

Volunteer Organizations work with San Jose Community for long term relief
Texas Panhandle VOAD, TDEM gives update on housing displaced residents
AEDC selling Centerport Business Park to help grow local economy
AEDC selling Centerport Business Park to help grow local economy
The Boots and Badges Blood Drive for Coffee Memorial Blood Center will take place this Friday.
Boots and Badges Blood Drive takes place this Friday
Amarillo College receives Texas Mutual safety education grant of $100,000
Amarillo College receives Texas Mutual safety education grant of $100,000