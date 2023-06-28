Starlight Ranch hosting 2-day music festival to benefit Perryton’s disaster relief fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Pickin’ Perryton is a two-day music festival full of food, vendors and local bands benefitting impacted Perryton residents.

Pickin’ Perryton is a two day music festival full of food, vendors and local bands benefitting impacted Perryton residents. (Credit: KFDA)

“The real need is money and so the community has set up this fund, The Ochiltree United Way fund, strictly for tornado victims,” said Danny Skarda, chairman and CEO of Interstate Bank.

The event will take place on July 15th and July 16th. 12 local bands will be performing. Jason Williams is headlining on Saturday and Michael Martin Murphy is headlining on Sunday.

Tickets will be sold for $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

“The ticket gets both days. There’s a big corn hole tournament, there’s mini golf and there’s a playground for kids,” said Bobby Lee, co-owner of Starlight Ranch and The Big Texan.

Starlight Ranch is also looking for local businesses willing to participate.

“There’s also a great package for local businesses that are wanting to participate and they can spend $250 and get eight tickets and one entry to the corn hole tournament,” said Lee.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.