SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Tony Ensor, Adam Cummings and Peter Solomon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Tony Ensor, Adam Cummings and Peter Solomon on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Tony Ensor, Amarillo Sod Poodles President/GM:

President/GM Tony Ensor talks to us about their summer promotions, their July 4th celebration, their series with Tulsa and more!

Adam Cummings, West Plains Football Head Coach:

West Plains Football Head Coach Adam Cummings talks to us about how their offseason is going, their goals and expectations for nest season and more!

Peter Solomon, Amarillo Sod Poodles Pitcher:

Amarillo Sod Poodles Pitcher Peter Solomon talks to us about their huge series against Tulsa, pitching in the Major League level and more!

