Sod Poodles Lawlar, Bliss along with local star Kjerstad named to MLB All-Star Futures Game

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - MLB All-Star weekend is fast approaching and with it comes the Futures Game.

Two of the best Sod Poodles players from the team this season received the honor of being named to the roster.

Second baseman Ryan Bliss and shortstop Jordan Lawlar will be playing in the game up in Seattle.

Bliss has hit his way to being of the Diamondbacks best prospects this season, winning back-to-back Texas League player of the month awards in the process.

Meanwhile, Lawlar has been able to stake claim to that status since he was drafted. He’s currently dubbed as one of the top 10 prospects in all of baseball.

A local product from the Amarillo area will also make an appearance in the game.

Former Randall graduate and second overall pick of the Baltimore Orioles Heston Kjerstad was also named to the roster.

Kjerstad was called up to Triple-A earlier this month, inching closer to making his MLB debut.

So far, in 17 games with the Norfolk Tides, Kjerstad is hitting .286 at the plate with four home runs. He leads the Norfolk team in slugging percentage this year among players with at least 50 at-bats.

