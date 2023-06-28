Who's Hiring?
Registration open for 48th annual West Texas A&M Buffalo Club Golf Classic

VIDEO: Registration open for 48th annual West Texas A&M Buffalo Club Classic
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is now open for the 48th annual West Texas A&M Buffalo Club Golf Classic.

The event will be held at Palo Duro Creek Golf Course on August 18th.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the student athlete scholarship fund.

The cost for individual golfers to participate is $350 while groups of four can register for $1000. Spots are limited.

