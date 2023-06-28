Who's Hiring?
Randall names Steve Rodman new boys soccer head coach

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders have named Steve Rodman as the new head coach of the boys soccer team.

Rodman spent last season as an assistant on the Raiders staff under Luke Strong, who left last season for another position.

The Raiders boys team finished last season with a record of 5-12-7 while posting a mark of 2-8-2 in district, resulting in a last place finish.

