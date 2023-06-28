Who's Hiring?
Police investigating homicide after Clovis woman killed in Colorado Springs

Nancy Mascarenas
Nancy Mascarenas(Photo from CSPD on behalf of the Mascarenas family)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KFDA) - Police are investigating a homicide after a Clovis woman was killed in Colorado Springs.

The Eastern New Mexico News said 48-year-old Nancy Mascarenas of New Mexico was identified as a victim in a homicide that happened on Friday.

After 3:00 a.m. on June 23, Mascarenas was found dead after police were called about shots fired in the 1500 block of East Boulder Street in Colorado Springs, according to the Eastern New Mexico news.

The cause of death is still being determined, but her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police have not arrested anyone.

The Eastern New Mexico News reported it wasn’t clear if Mascarenas had moved to Colorado or if she was visiting.

We will update you when more details are made available.

