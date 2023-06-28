One Last Hot Day

We officially hit 103° on Tuesday in Amarillo, and more of that same heat is expected today. Ample sunshine and breezy southwesterly winds at 15-25 mph today will continue to keep us dry and toasty, as highs are expected around 100° for a lot of the area. Extreme heat upwards of 110° seems slightly less likely today. Looking ahead, the system that’s been keeping us so hot should migrate off to the east, putting us under “northwest flow” which will bring near daily rain chances and cooler weather to the area starting Thursday night, lasting through next week.

As of right now, July 4th looks mostly dry, but we have a 10% chance of showers for the day, with highs around the low 90°s.

