Lake Meredith’s water levels rise to one of highest amount since 2000

SANFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Since May 18, Lake Meredith has risen over 11 feet because of the watershed from New Mexico, the significant storm season in the Panhandle, and the pumping of the Amarillo playa lakes.

For a better perspective, 95,000 acre-feet have flowed into the lake since May. An acre-foot equals to 325,851 gallons of water, or if you turned an entire football field into a 1-foot deep pool.

However, Lake Meredith doesn’t get to keep it all.

“In this part of the world, we evaporate about eight feet per year, and that’s any surface water body you see in this area. So the bigger the lake is, the more full it is, the bigger the surface area you have available that’s prone to evaporation,” says Drew Satterwhite, General Manager of the Canadian River Municipal Water Authority.

If Lake Meredith didn’t receive any more water for the rest of the year, it would lose 55,000 acre-feet due to evaporation and 15,000 acre-feet due to pumping to surrounding cities.

“65 of the 95 would be gone but you know we are still 30,000 acre-feet better off than we were on May 18th,” explains Satterwhite.

He says despite this, Lake Meredith is at a 23-year high.

“Currently we’re sitting at about 46.8 percent full, we were about 30 percent full five or six weeks ago before all this started to significantly increase,” says Satterwhite.

Lake Meredith has risen just under 12 feet since May 18, putting the depth of the lake around 79 feet.

The additional depth to the lake has allowed the reopening of launch ramps, better quality fishing, and is attracting an influx of visitors.

“It was almost like a holiday weekend the last two weekends it’s been really busy,” says Eric Smith, Superintendent of Lake Meredith National Recreation Area.

While deeper water means piqued interest in lake activities, the national recreation area says it doesn’t want to shift its focus completely.

During the drought, Lake Meredith had to rely on land-based activities, like hiking, and camping. While swimming, fishing and boating have been on the rise, lake Meredith National Recreation Area doesn’t want to solely focus on water-based activities.

2020 holds the record for the largest visitation numbers in 30 years, but maybe not for long.

“It’ll come close to it from what I’ve seen, with the lake coming back up and the interest in the lake, I think that we’re gonna come close to probably about 1.6 million visitors again this year,” says Smith.

Since the lake received a lot of water, very fast, the park wasn’t able to clear out or mark all of the shrubs and rocks. So Lake Meredith National Recreation Area wants to warn lake users this summer about the dangers that could be below the surface.

