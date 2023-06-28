Heat Expected To Ease

The heat has been rather intense again today as highs surpassed 100 in Amarillo as well as many other locations in our area. The high pressure that has been responsible for the hot afternoon temps will begin sliding away from the area tomorrow which will allow a deceasing trend in the heat. Highs tomorrow will still be hot, but drop back into the upper 90s for most areas. By Friday. highs will stay near the 90 degree mark and, with better flow aloft from the mountains, rain chances will be on the increase. A weak cold front will be enough to bring highs down into the upper 80s this weekend.

