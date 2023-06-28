Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado

An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball prize.(Iowa Lottery via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (CNN) - A family who lost their home in a tornado is feeling grateful after winning a $2 million Powerball jackpot.

Tammy Gordy said she realized they’d won big when she used the Iowa Lottery mobile app over the weekend to check some lottery tickets she had in her purse.

She was in complete shock when the results of one of her tickets showed they were suddenly millionaires.

Iowa’s newest Powerball winner says she plans to use part of her winnings to finish the family’s home they are building.

According to the Iowa Lottery, Gordy lived in the Agency area back in April 2001 when the community was heavily damaged by a tornado and their home was destroyed in the storm.

Gordy said their new house project has been on a few holds over the years, but the money will help speed up construction.

The Gordy family said they will now also look for some upgrades for their new home such as a walk-in closet and a jacuzzi.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said two Amarillo Police Department officers were taken to a hospital this morning...
Amarillo police: 2 officers taken to hospital after exposure of narcotics
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at the...
Amarillo police investigating armed robbery at Sam’s Club parking lot
Brenda Sue Guessler (TxDPS)
Texas Rangers identify woman in 1999 cold case in Gray County
DPS officials are looking for a man with ties to Amarillo after they say he has been placed on...
DPS officials: Amarillo man placed on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list
Amarillo city officials confirmed a rabies case today.
Amarillo city officials confirm rabies case

Latest News

Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid
Deadly heat wave spreading, impacting millions across several states
Indiana man survives tornado by taking cover in a matter of seconds.
Man survives 5th tornado; able to take cover seconds before storm hit house
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani interviewed in Jan. 6 investigation, AP source says