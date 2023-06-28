City council awards over $1 million to Amarillo Police Department for equipment and technology

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council voted unanimously to award over $1 million to the Amarillo Police Department to allow for new equipment and technology.

$1,028,600 will allow the department to purchase 250 tasers, all accessories and batteries, maintenance, and instructor certification.

APD says with these new tasers all officers will be using the same, newer model.

“To make sure that it’s still effective and works the way it’s supposed to, when you start using older ones there can be issues with it being out of warranty, with potentially it not working,” said Sgt. Carla Burr, APD.

Another contract will allow the department to purchase a forensic phone extraction device and software contract for $151,972.50.

This will help APD with crime investigation.

“If somebody has video from something from a crime and they don’t want to let us have the video, if someone has pictures from a crime, if someone has a voicemail or text messages,” said Sgt. Burr.

In the past, APD had to go through another agencies to extract evidence from devices, but that is no longer available.

“Now we will have the ability to do it in house, it will be ours, it’s clear that we have the right to do it because we have obtained the software and the hardware ourselves,” said Sgt. Burr.

She says these new additions help with police work being ‘ever-evolving’.

“It’s not just boots on the ground anymore, there’s a lot of technological things that we have to do to be an effective police department and this just gets us two steps closer to getting that done,” said Sgt. Burr.

The Amarillo Police Department says it’s thankful our city government, along with the community understands how this helps better serve Amarillo.

