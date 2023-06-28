Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City council awards over $1 million to Amarillo Police Department for equipment and technology

Amarillo Police receiving new technology and equipment
Amarillo Police receiving new technology and equipment(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council voted unanimously to award over $1 million to the Amarillo Police Department to allow for new equipment and technology.

$1,028,600 will allow the department to purchase 250 tasers, all accessories and batteries, maintenance, and instructor certification.

APD says with these new tasers all officers will be using the same, newer model.

“To make sure that it’s still effective and works the way it’s supposed to, when you start using older ones there can be issues with it being out of warranty, with potentially it not working,” said Sgt. Carla Burr, APD.

Another contract will allow the department to purchase a forensic phone extraction device and software contract for $151,972.50.

This will help APD with crime investigation.

“If somebody has video from something from a crime and they don’t want to let us have the video, if someone has pictures from a crime, if someone has a voicemail or text messages,” said Sgt. Burr.

In the past, APD had to go through another agencies to extract evidence from devices, but that is no longer available.

“Now we will have the ability to do it in house, it will be ours, it’s clear that we have the right to do it because we have obtained the software and the hardware ourselves,” said Sgt. Burr.

She says these new additions help with police work being ‘ever-evolving’.

“It’s not just boots on the ground anymore, there’s a lot of technological things that we have to do to be an effective police department and this just gets us two steps closer to getting that done,” said Sgt. Burr.

The Amarillo Police Department says it’s thankful our city government, along with the community understands how this helps better serve Amarillo.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said two Amarillo Police Department officers were taken to a hospital this morning...
Amarillo police: 2 officers taken to hospital after exposure of narcotics
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at the...
Amarillo police investigating armed robbery at Sam’s Club parking lot
Brenda Sue Guessler (TxDPS)
Texas Rangers identify woman in 1999 cold case in Gray County
DPS officials are looking for a man with ties to Amarillo after they say he has been placed on...
DPS officials: Amarillo man placed on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list
Amarillo city officials confirmed a rabies case today.
Amarillo city officials confirm rabies case

Latest News

John Stiff Memorial Park
Around 650 million gallons of water pumped out of Amarillo Playa Lakes
Another Chance House will be hosting the grand reopening and ribbon cutting for the Veteran...
Another Chance House hosting grand re-opening of Veteran House Thursday
Many residents expressed concerns regarding roads within the community and the issue was an...
Potter County considering repairs to Valle De Oro roads following historical flood
‘That vacant lot, that used to be somebody’s home’: TxDOT, SBTC help with debris removal
‘That vacant lot, that used to be somebody’s home’: TxDOT, SBTC helps with debris removal in Perryton