Bushland star Logan Culpepper joining West Texas A&M golf team

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the best multi-sport athletes from this past year in the Texas Panhandle has finalized plans to compete in college.

Volleyball and golf star Logan Culpepper will be joining the golf program at West Texas A&M.

Culpepper is a multi-time state champion in volleyball and state finalist in golf after spending the last four years at Bushland High School. Despite seeing immense success in both sports, Culpepper chose to stay close to home and join a prestigious golf program at WT.

“Choosing between volleyball and golf is probably the hardest decision out of it all.” Culpepper said. “There’s always going to be a deep love for volleyball just because I spent my whole life playing it... Honestly, volleyball is really tough on your body and playing it for about 15 years, really going to take a toll on you.

Culpepper is excited for the opportunity to focus on her golf game at West Texas A&M and learn from a great staff led by head coach Meredith Jameson.

“There is the team aspect in golf and getting to have that similar to how it was in volleyball is huge for me.” Culpepper said.

Coach Jameson is ecstatic to be adding a competitor like Culpepper to her program.

“She is an incredible athlete and will thrive here at WT as she shifts her focus to just golf.” Jameson said.

Watch the full interview below:

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

