The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center receives $5,000 grant to help abused victims(The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center is receiving a $5,000 grant from Xcel Energy, to help kids find healing and justice.

In March, Xcel Energy selected The Bridge to receive funding through their new initiative: Xcel Energy Foundation Employee Choice Grant.

This grant will help five Panhandle children who have suffered abuse by navigating resources for healing and justice with their family, counseling, victim of crime funds and will also give children the chance to share what happened to them, in a safe environment.

“The employees at Xcel Energy are keeping abuse and violence from defining a child’s life by providing direct services to our Panhandle kids with this funding,” said The Bridge’s Executive Director Shelly Bohannon. “We are thrilled to be selected for this grant and we are inspired by Xcel Energy employees who care so much about our Panhandle kids.”

Xcel Energy presented the check to the Bridge on Friday June 16.

