Boots and Badges Blood Drive takes place this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Boots and Badges Blood Drive for Our Blood Institute at Coffee Memorial Blood Center will take place this Friday.

The event will go from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. June 30 at Coffee Memorial Blood Center, 7500 Wallace Blvd.

The donation event is meant to honor first responders in the community and help improve blood supply levels, as organizers state their supply is approaching a level of failure.

Emergency vehicles will be on display for attendees from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

A hamburger and hot dog cookout will also take place from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Donors will receive a Boots and Badges t-shirt, a Diary Max t-shirt, a Life is Better t-shirt, a WOW pass to Wonderland Amusement Park, a Cinergy play card and more.

Appointments to donate at the event can be scheduled online.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.