Amarillo police arrest 2 for Monday robbery at Sam’s Club

Amarillo police have arrested two people for a robbery at the Sam’s Club parking lot on Monday.
Amarillo police have arrested two people for a robbery at the Sam’s Club parking lot on Monday.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested two people for a robbery at the Sam’s Club parking lot Monday.

Police have arrested Errin A. King Jr. and Darcy Pulliam for aggravated robbery.

Officers were able to develop leads on the suspects and vehicle from the robbery. A search warrant was drawn up for the room of the hotel the suspects were staying at, according to a press release.

Officers and Violent Crimes detectives recovered evidence from the robbery and the weapon used.

King Jr. and Pulliam were both arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

