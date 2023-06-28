Amarillo College receives Texas Mutual safety education grant of $100,000

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is receiving a $100,000 grant from the Texas Mutual Insurance Company to continue their Safety and Environmental Technology program.

Texas Mutual Insurance Company is the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance and this will be the eighth consecutive year granting the college, to support their risk management program.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Texas Mutual to provide safety training in Amarillo,” said AC President Russell Lowery-Hart, Ph.D. “Thanks to this partnership, our Environmental Technology program has continued to grow. We look forward to continuing to support and strengthen Amarillo’s workforce through safety education.”

Amarillo College started their risk management program in 2016 to provide increased safety awareness and to minimize work related accidents.

