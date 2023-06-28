AEDC selling Centerport Business Park to help grow local economy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation is moving ahead with another way to grow the local economy.

On Monday, the board discussed a land sale for a little over $1 million.

The land is located in the group’s Centerport Business Park in east Amarillo.

AEDC president and CEO Kevin Carter said the sale is pending some approvals from city council.

The sale would go to a developer who can place clients there.

