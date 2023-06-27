Will Rogers Range Riders Rodeo kicks off this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Will Rogers Range Riders Rodeo will kick off three days of events starting this Thursday.

From June 29 through July 1, the rodeo will take place at 8829 Farm-to-Market Road 1541.

Mutton Bustin’ will take place nightly, followed by the United Professional Rodeo Association Rodeo at 7:30 p.m.

Live music will play each night, and Saturday will feature the Tejas Brothers.

Tickets can be purchased here.

