Will Rogers Range Riders Rodeo kicks off this Thursday

The Will Rogers Range Riders Rodeo will kick off three days of events starting Thursday....
The Will Rogers Range Riders Rodeo will kick off three days of events starting Thursday. (Credit: Will Rogers Range Riders - Amarillo)(Will Rogers Range Riders - Amarillo)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Will Rogers Range Riders Rodeo will kick off three days of events starting this Thursday.

From June 29 through July 1, the rodeo will take place at 8829 Farm-to-Market Road 1541.

Mutton Bustin’ will take place nightly, followed by the United Professional Rodeo Association Rodeo at 7:30 p.m.

Live music will play each night, and Saturday will feature the Tejas Brothers.

Tickets can be purchased here.

