TxDOT addresses drainage concerns in Dumas

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Department of Transportation is addressing drainage concerns in Dumas.

During the U.S. 287 reconstruction project, TxDOT crews visited five locations and evaluated the areas, according to a TxDOT press release.

The crews were able to identify ways to reduce or eliminate the nuisance water from ponding at or near the right-of-way.

Drainage issues can be relieved with the following proposed remedies: construction of concrete flumes near the ROW line, additional asphaltic concrete pavement for driveways, and installation of sidewalk drains, TxDOT said.

The remedies are set to be installed within the next eight to 12 weeks, but the timeline can change.

