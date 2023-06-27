Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘They see there is an end to this mess’: Texas Baptist men providing hope to those affected by Perryton tornado

Disaster relief team helping those in Perryton
Disaster relief team helping those in Perryton(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Perryton is continuing to clean up, following the deadly tornado.

There is a lot of debris and destruction across the town and several groups are coming together to help with recovery efforts.

Texas Baptist Men (TBM) has deployed several teams from across the state, including a team from the Panhandle.

The team has been removing trees from homes, including one that split during the tornado and was crushing a home.

As those limbs come down, the homeowner’s spirit for recovery is going up.

“He saw the work we were doing and his spirits you could just see were lifted and they see there is an end to this mess they’re going through,” said Ernest McNabb, blue cap, TBM.

Along with taking down trees, TBM is also turning many condemned homes into piles of rubble.

They are also helping residents box up any salvageable possessions.

One TBM member says it’s emotional watching families walk through their home one last time.

“Our teams provided valuable service just in love and so many of these families need to hear they are loved and remembered and not alone, said Russ Dilday, special projects coordinator, TBM.

The Panhandle team plans to leave Perryton on Saturday and return to Amarillo to help those affected by floods.

TBM says it will continue to deploy teams in rotations for the next several weeks.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said two Amarillo Police Department officers were taken to a hospital this morning...
Amarillo police: 2 officers taken to hospital after exposure of narcotics
Today is Election Day for the City of Amarillo’s runoff election and we have results.
City of Amarillo runoff election results
Canyon officials said a 17-year-old boy died Tuesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
Officials: 17-year-old dies at Palo Duro Canyon
Officials say a body has been found at the Lake Meredith Stilling Basin.
Game Wardens: Body found at Lake Meredith Wednesday morning
Election Day.
City of Amarillo runoff election early/absentee voting results

Latest News

Unsealed documents show that authorities arrested a man after finding $376,000 worth of meth...
Unsealed documents: Trooper finds $376,000 worth of meth on I-40 in Carson County
Governor Greg Abbott announced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can...
Gov. Abbott announces SNAP benefit replacements due to severe weather
Businesses on Southwest 77th still impacted as flood water begins to recede
Businesses on Southwest 77th still impacted as flood water begins to recede
Those who are still in need of essential items like food, clothing or hygiene products are...
Perryton residents encouraged to seek aid regardless of legal status