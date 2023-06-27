‘They see there is an end to this mess’: Texas Baptist men providing hope to those affected by Perryton tornado

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Perryton is continuing to clean up, following the deadly tornado.

There is a lot of debris and destruction across the town and several groups are coming together to help with recovery efforts.

Texas Baptist Men (TBM) has deployed several teams from across the state, including a team from the Panhandle.

The team has been removing trees from homes, including one that split during the tornado and was crushing a home.

As those limbs come down, the homeowner’s spirit for recovery is going up.

“He saw the work we were doing and his spirits you could just see were lifted and they see there is an end to this mess they’re going through,” said Ernest McNabb, blue cap, TBM.

Along with taking down trees, TBM is also turning many condemned homes into piles of rubble.

They are also helping residents box up any salvageable possessions.

One TBM member says it’s emotional watching families walk through their home one last time.

“Our teams provided valuable service just in love and so many of these families need to hear they are loved and remembered and not alone, said Russ Dilday, special projects coordinator, TBM.

The Panhandle team plans to leave Perryton on Saturday and return to Amarillo to help those affected by floods.

TBM says it will continue to deploy teams in rotations for the next several weeks.

