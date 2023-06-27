‘That vacant lot, that used to be somebody’s home’: TxDOT, SBTC helps with debris removal in Perryton

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As clean up efforts continue in Perryton, everyone is doing what they can to aid the community as quickly and smoothly as possible.

It’s a massive project as TxDOT crews assist in taking debris away from Perryton to dump sites, and crews are working closely with Ochiltree County as well as the City of Perryton.

“They just got together and had a meeting and you know knew they needed to do something so they just got this group together and you know all three of these agencies pulled together to help make this happen,” says Interim Public Information Officer for Amarillo TxDOT, Ginger Wilson.

Wilson says it’s goal is to take away some of the stress that is coming along with such an overwhelming amount of debris.

“You know if we can help make that task of rebuilding and starting over easier for them by helping them remove the debris from the town then that’s what we wanted to do,” said Wilson.

While debris is still piled high in the city, more than 170 employees from TxDOT along with 163 pieces of equipment and countless other organizations are lending man power to help the community rebuild one step at a time.

Another organization trying to do what it can during this time is the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief Team.

“Once we have an address, one of our team members will go out and look at the damage to the property,” says Logistics Officer for SBTC, Mark Robinson.

Robinson says while they are making good progress with the debris removal, it is heartbreaking to see the loss residents have had to experience.

“Going through now you don’t know as much because a lot of it’s been cleaned up, we know that vacant lot, that used to be somebody’s home,” says Robinson.

Wilson with TxDOT says they will continue to do what they can to remove as much of the debris as possible before the end of the day tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.