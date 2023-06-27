Who's Hiring?
Summer Heat Escalates

KFDA First Alert Feature Title
KFDA First Alert Feature Title(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Temperatures will be on the rise across our area for a few days with most locations topping 100 beginning today. A Heat Advisory id in effect for the Palo Duro Canyon and the southern part of our area. Highs today will be in the 100-104 range, but we could see some locations top 105 tomorrow. Hot conditions in the upper 90s will continue Thursday as high pressure aloft dominates our weather pattern. By Friday, however, the upper high should begin to weaken and temps will start to decrease by several degrees. Also, scattered evening storms will be on the increase by the weekend.

