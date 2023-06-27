Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Logan Culpepper, Amberlee Gerald and Torrey Miller

SPORTS DRIVE: Lance Lahnert gives us his reaction on Jeff Evans' retirement announcement!
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Logan Culpepper, Amberlee Gerald, and Torrey Miller on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Logan Culpepper, West Texas A&M Golf Commit:

Logan Culpepper tells us about her commitment to West Texas A&M University to play Golf, how the process went, her time at Bushland and more!

Amberlee Gerald, Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Soccer Coach of the Year:

Head Coach Amberlee Gerald talks to us about receiving the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Soccer Coach of the year award, what it meant to her and more!

Torrey Miller, West Texas A&M Volleyball Star:

WTAMU Volleyball player Torrey Miller tells us about how their Buffs Volleyball camp is going, how their trip to the White House went, expectations for next season and more!

