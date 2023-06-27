Sod Poodles leading AA in runs scored
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles are officially halfway through their season. Minor League Baseball splits the season into two halves, meaning the Soddies get a fresh start on Wednesday.
It was an up-and-down go of it for the Soddies in the first half this year that finished with them second place in the division. Despite not taking the division championship, they have a lot of positive things to take into the second half of the season.
Of all 30 AA teams, the Sod Poodles lead the nation in runs scored with 389 on the year. Their team batting average is second, sitting at .262, barely trailing the Eastern League’s Reading Fightin Phils (the AA affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies).
The Sod Poodles have played great offense even in their losses. Over the course of their last six losses, Amarillo leads the entirety of AA in runs scored with 41, ten runs ahead of the second place Springfield Cardinals.
The following table shows all AA teams, ranked by runs scored in their last six losses.
|Team
|Runs Scored in Last Six Losses
|Average Runs/Game in Last Six Losses
|Total Runs Scored
|League
|MLB Affiliate
|Amarillo Sod Poodles
|41
|6.83
|389
|Texas League
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|Springfield Cardinals
|31
|5.17
|379
|Texas League
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Tennessee Smokies
|28
|4.67
|369
|Southern League
|Chicago Cubs
|Pensacola Blue Wahoos
|28
|4.67
|376
|Southern League
|Miami Marlins
|Chattanooga Lookouts
|27
|4.5
|342
|Southern League
|Cincinnati Reds
|San Antonio Missions
|26
|4.33
|316
|Texas League
|San Diego Padres
|Reading Fightin Phils
|25
|4.17
|362
|Eastern League
|Philadelphia Phillies
|Montgomery Biscuits
|22
|3.67
|347
|Southern League
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Erie SeaWolves
|22
|3.67
|388
|Eastern League
|Detroit Tigers
|Arkansas Travelers
|21
|3.5
|387
|Texas League
|Seattle Mariners
|Biloxi Shuckers
|20
|3.33
|345
|Southern League
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Altoona Curve
|20
|3.33
|326
|Eastern League
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|Northwest Arkansas Naturals
|20
|3.33
|310
|Texas League
|Kansas City Royals
|Frisco RoughRiders
|20
|3.33
|376
|Texas League
|Texas Rangers
|Mississippi Braves
|19
|3.17
|313
|Southern League
|Atlanta Braves
|Richmond Flying Squirrels
|19
|3.17
|313
|Eastern League
|San Francisco Giants
|Portland Sea Dogs
|19
|3.17
|352
|Eastern League
|Boston Red Sox
|Wichita Wind Surge
|19
|3.17
|350
|Texas League
|Minnesota Twins
|Corpus Christi Hooks
|19
|3.17
|346
|Texas League
|Houston Astros
|Birmingham Barons
|18
|3
|277
|Southern League
|Chicago White Sox
|Somerset Patriots
|18
|3
|362
|Eastern League
|New York Yankees
|Harrisburg Senators
|17
|2.83
|299
|Eastern League
|Washington Nationals
|Hartford Yard Goats
|16
|2.67
|302
|Eastern League
|Colorado Rockies
|Binghamton Rumble Ponies
|15
|2.5
|329
|Eastern League
|New York Mets
|Akron RubberDucks
|14
|2.33
|300
|Eastern League
|Cleveland Guardians
|Tulsa Drillers
|14
|2.33
|346
|Texas League
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Midland RockHounds
|14
|2.33
|375
|Texas League
|Oakland Athletics
|Bowie Baysox
|13
|2.17
|314
|Eastern League
|Baltimore Orioles
|Rocket City Trash Pandas
|12
|2
|316
|Southern League
|Los Angeles Angels
|New Hampshire Fisher Cats
|12
|2
|315
|Eastern League
|Toronto Blue Jays
The second half of the Sod Poodles’ season starts June 27th at Hodgetown against the Tulsa Drillers.
