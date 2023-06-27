Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sod Poodles leading AA in runs scored

Sod Poodles leading AA in runs scored
Sod Poodles leading AA in runs scored(Preston Moore)
By Preston Moore
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles are officially halfway through their season. Minor League Baseball splits the season into two halves, meaning the Soddies get a fresh start on Wednesday.

It was an up-and-down go of it for the Soddies in the first half this year that finished with them second place in the division. Despite not taking the division championship, they have a lot of positive things to take into the second half of the season.

Of all 30 AA teams, the Sod Poodles lead the nation in runs scored with 389 on the year. Their team batting average is second, sitting at .262, barely trailing the Eastern League’s Reading Fightin Phils (the AA affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies).

The Sod Poodles have played great offense even in their losses. Over the course of their last six losses, Amarillo leads the entirety of AA in runs scored with 41, ten runs ahead of the second place Springfield Cardinals.

The following table shows all AA teams, ranked by runs scored in their last six losses.

TeamRuns Scored in Last Six LossesAverage Runs/Game in Last Six LossesTotal Runs ScoredLeagueMLB Affiliate
Amarillo Sod Poodles416.83389Texas LeagueArizona Diamondbacks
Springfield Cardinals315.17379Texas LeagueSt. Louis Cardinals
Tennessee Smokies284.67369Southern LeagueChicago Cubs
Pensacola Blue Wahoos284.67376Southern LeagueMiami Marlins
Chattanooga Lookouts274.5342Southern LeagueCincinnati Reds
San Antonio Missions264.33316Texas LeagueSan Diego Padres
Reading Fightin Phils254.17362Eastern LeaguePhiladelphia Phillies
Montgomery Biscuits223.67347Southern LeagueTampa Bay Rays
Erie SeaWolves223.67388Eastern LeagueDetroit Tigers
Arkansas Travelers213.5387Texas LeagueSeattle Mariners
Biloxi Shuckers203.33345Southern LeagueMilwaukee Brewers
Altoona Curve203.33326Eastern LeaguePittsburgh Pirates
Northwest Arkansas Naturals203.33310Texas LeagueKansas City Royals
Frisco RoughRiders203.33376Texas LeagueTexas Rangers
Mississippi Braves193.17313Southern LeagueAtlanta Braves
Richmond Flying Squirrels193.17313Eastern LeagueSan Francisco Giants
Portland Sea Dogs193.17352Eastern LeagueBoston Red Sox
Wichita Wind Surge193.17350Texas LeagueMinnesota Twins
Corpus Christi Hooks193.17346Texas LeagueHouston Astros
Birmingham Barons183277Southern LeagueChicago White Sox
Somerset Patriots183362Eastern LeagueNew York Yankees
Harrisburg Senators172.83299Eastern LeagueWashington Nationals
Hartford Yard Goats162.67302Eastern LeagueColorado Rockies
Binghamton Rumble Ponies152.5329Eastern LeagueNew York Mets
Akron RubberDucks142.33300Eastern LeagueCleveland Guardians
Tulsa Drillers142.33346Texas LeagueLos Angeles Dodgers
Midland RockHounds142.33375Texas LeagueOakland Athletics
Bowie Baysox132.17314Eastern LeagueBaltimore Orioles
Rocket City Trash Pandas122316Southern LeagueLos Angeles Angels
New Hampshire Fisher Cats122315Eastern LeagueToronto Blue Jays

The second half of the Sod Poodles’ season starts June 27th at Hodgetown against the Tulsa Drillers.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said two Amarillo Police Department officers were taken to a hospital this morning...
Amarillo police: 2 officers taken to hospital after exposure of narcotics
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at the...
Amarillo police investigating armed robbery at Sam’s Club parking lot
Unsealed documents show that authorities arrested a man after finding $376,000 worth of meth...
Unsealed documents: Trooper finds $376,000 worth of meth on I-40 in Carson County
John Stiff Memorial Park
About 650 million gallons of water pumped out of Amarillo Playa Lakes
Amarillo city officials confirmed a rabies case today.
Amarillo city officials confirm rabies case

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Logan Culpepper talks to us about her commitment to West Texas A&M and more!
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Amberlee Gerald talks to us about another big accomplishment she's achieved!
Torrey Miller will return to West Texas A&M for her fifth and final season.
Lady Buffs volleyball star Torrey Miller caps off spectacular year with another big honor
Armando Lujan wins Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame football athlete of the year.
One to Watch: Armando Lujan