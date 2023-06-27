Sod Poodles leading AA in runs scored

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles are officially halfway through their season. Minor League Baseball splits the season into two halves, meaning the Soddies get a fresh start on Wednesday.

It was an up-and-down go of it for the Soddies in the first half this year that finished with them second place in the division. Despite not taking the division championship, they have a lot of positive things to take into the second half of the season.

Out of all 30 teams in AA baseball, no team scored more runs than the Amarillo Sod Poodles [in the first half of the season]. The team batting average was number two, just a couple points behind one other team. To me, that’s a recipe that’s really starting to simmer and will start to taste very good. Every lineup is a recipe that you’re trying to find for success, and I think we’re built for a team for the second half. We couldn’t be more excited.

Of all 30 AA teams, the Sod Poodles lead the nation in runs scored with 389 on the year. Their team batting average is second, sitting at .262, barely trailing the Eastern League’s Reading Fightin Phils (the AA affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies).

The Sod Poodles have played great offense even in their losses. Over the course of their last six losses, Amarillo leads the entirety of AA in runs scored with 41, ten runs ahead of the second place Springfield Cardinals.

The following table shows all AA teams, ranked by runs scored in their last six losses.

Team Runs Scored in Last Six Losses Average Runs/Game in Last Six Losses Total Runs Scored League MLB Affiliate Amarillo Sod Poodles 41 6.83 389 Texas League Arizona Diamondbacks Springfield Cardinals 31 5.17 379 Texas League St. Louis Cardinals Tennessee Smokies 28 4.67 369 Southern League Chicago Cubs Pensacola Blue Wahoos 28 4.67 376 Southern League Miami Marlins Chattanooga Lookouts 27 4.5 342 Southern League Cincinnati Reds San Antonio Missions 26 4.33 316 Texas League San Diego Padres Reading Fightin Phils 25 4.17 362 Eastern League Philadelphia Phillies Montgomery Biscuits 22 3.67 347 Southern League Tampa Bay Rays Erie SeaWolves 22 3.67 388 Eastern League Detroit Tigers Arkansas Travelers 21 3.5 387 Texas League Seattle Mariners Biloxi Shuckers 20 3.33 345 Southern League Milwaukee Brewers Altoona Curve 20 3.33 326 Eastern League Pittsburgh Pirates Northwest Arkansas Naturals 20 3.33 310 Texas League Kansas City Royals Frisco RoughRiders 20 3.33 376 Texas League Texas Rangers Mississippi Braves 19 3.17 313 Southern League Atlanta Braves Richmond Flying Squirrels 19 3.17 313 Eastern League San Francisco Giants Portland Sea Dogs 19 3.17 352 Eastern League Boston Red Sox Wichita Wind Surge 19 3.17 350 Texas League Minnesota Twins Corpus Christi Hooks 19 3.17 346 Texas League Houston Astros Birmingham Barons 18 3 277 Southern League Chicago White Sox Somerset Patriots 18 3 362 Eastern League New York Yankees Harrisburg Senators 17 2.83 299 Eastern League Washington Nationals Hartford Yard Goats 16 2.67 302 Eastern League Colorado Rockies Binghamton Rumble Ponies 15 2.5 329 Eastern League New York Mets Akron RubberDucks 14 2.33 300 Eastern League Cleveland Guardians Tulsa Drillers 14 2.33 346 Texas League Los Angeles Dodgers Midland RockHounds 14 2.33 375 Texas League Oakland Athletics Bowie Baysox 13 2.17 314 Eastern League Baltimore Orioles Rocket City Trash Pandas 12 2 316 Southern League Los Angeles Angels New Hampshire Fisher Cats 12 2 315 Eastern League Toronto Blue Jays

The second half of the Sod Poodles’ season starts June 27th at Hodgetown against the Tulsa Drillers.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.