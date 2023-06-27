Who's Hiring?
Potter County considering repairs to Valle De Oro roads following historical flood

Many residents expressed concerns regarding roads within the community and the issue was an agenda item at Commissioner’s Court on Monday.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“What I’d like to do is to try to make some kind of adjustment or repair to the roads that were damaged because of the flooding. Obviously, we want to make it better for those folks in Valle De Oro to get home. They can’t even get home and then think about the ambulance service, fire and police,” said John Coffee, Potter County Commissioner.

Potter County Road and Bridge is evaluating which roads are most in need of repair.

“We’ve looked at Turkey Trail, Chuckwagon, and Trail’s End. We’ll be coming back to Commissioner’s Court with our findings and kind of estimate what it’s going to cost to help them out,” said Donnie Reavis, superintendent for Potter County Road and Bridge.

Coffee says he wants the public to know that Potter County doesn’t maintain the roads out at Valle de Oro. Long ago, the roads did not meet County standards. Therefore, he says Potter County has no control on maintenance with constant repairs and assessments.

“This will be a one time adjustment or repair if it can be done. And might not happen again for awhile,” said Coffee.

The next Commissioner’s Court date is July 10th.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

