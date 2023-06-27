Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Pickleball injuries may cost Americans $400 million this year

Pickleball may cost Americans $400 million in medical costs this year due to injuries.
Pickleball may cost Americans $400 million in medical costs this year due to injuries.(TheVillagesFL / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The fastest-growing sport in the U.S. appears to be causing millions of dollars in healthcare bills.

UBS analysts said pickleball accounts for about $377 million, which is about 5 to 10% of unexpected medical costs.

One reason for this is that seniors tend to play it. A 2021 study shows seniors account for the vast majority of related ER visits.

Common injuries include sprains, strains, and fractures.

UBS estimates the number of people who play pickleball could reach 22 million this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said two Amarillo Police Department officers were taken to a hospital this morning...
Amarillo police: 2 officers taken to hospital after exposure of narcotics
Unsealed documents show that authorities arrested a man after finding $376,000 worth of meth...
Unsealed documents: Trooper finds $376,000 worth of meth on I-40 in Carson County
John Stiff Memorial Park
About 650 million gallons of water pumped out of Amarillo Playa Lakes
Officials say a body has been found at the Lake Meredith Stilling Basin.
Game Wardens: Body found at Lake Meredith Wednesday morning
Canyon officials said a 17-year-old boy died Tuesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
Officials: 17-year-old dies at Palo Duro Canyon

Latest News

Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma
Pink responds to fan throwing possible human ashes on stage
The Marriott Marquis, left, and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, center, stand above The...
Canadian wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality again in Chicago, other parts of US
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Trump and DeSantis trade barbs while staging dueling New Hampshire campaign events