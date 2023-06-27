About 650 million gallons of water pumped out of Amarillo Playa Lakes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Out of the six playa lakes in Amarillo, only 5 of them are currently being pumped.

As of Thursday, Martin Road Lake was shut off and is now at 15 percent capacity. T Anchor could be the next to follow, sitting at 50% capacity.

Last week, Lawrence Lake was at 100% but now it’s at 90% full. Both McDonald Lake and Greenways Playa Lake are over 100% capacity.

According to Alan Harder with the City’s Public Works, Lawrence and Greenways will be the two lakes that take the longest to drain because of how big they are, especially Lawrence with how easy it is for the rain to affect it.

“There will be a one day shut down to our east temporary pump tomorrow and that is just to allow Xcel Energy to come in and do some work on the electrical lines that will eventually provide service to the permanent pump once we are able to get it back and installed.”

Since the beginning of June, over 650 million gallons of water have been pumped out of the area playa lakes.

While still over 100% capacity, McDonald Lake has successfully had around 85 million gallons of water drained since the beginning of June.

“We’re still continuing to pump water from playa seven into McDonald and so for us to also see progress and McDonald Lake going down means that we’re pumping more water out of it than we’re pumping in,” says Harder.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department awaits to see what long-term damages lie beneath the water surface in terms of plants, walkways, parking lots, and bathrooms.

Michael Kashuba, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Amarillo says, they are being cautious with the areas that are no longer underwater.

“As that water and those areas dry out, we’ll be able to get closer to the mowing and start resuming our normal park maintenance operations. At this point, most of it is still pretty wet and pretty muddy for staff to get in there with mowers and other maintenance. A lot of it has been really just trash pickup and litter pickup at this point.”

While some might think that maintenance at John Stiff Memorial Park has been put on pause because of the flooding, it has actually been ramped up in other areas.

“With the rain, obviously a lot of the grass and vegetation has grown a lot faster. So it’s allowed us to move our staff and resources and contractors, and other places that have experienced significant vegetation growth,” explains Kashuba.

All of John Stiff Memorial Park is open to the public except for McDonald Lake and the walkway surrounding it.

Devyn Darmstetter: About 650 million gallons of water pumped out of Amarillo Playa Lakes

