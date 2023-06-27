Who's Hiring?
One to Watch: Armando Lujan

VIDEO: One to Watch: Armando Lujan
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Any high school quarterback would love to be dubbed the top passer in the state of Texas.

Any Texas Panhandle athlete would love to be named player of the year in their sport.

Sunray quarterback Armando Lujan can stake claim to both after only his sophomore season.

“I never thought I would win it because we’re a small 2A,” Lujan said of the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame recognizing him as the best football player from the 2022 high school season. “I thought a big a school would win it, but it means a lot because we’re a small town.”

Prior to last season, Lujan wasn’t even sure if he’d be the Bobcats man under center. Never mind thrive the way he did as the team’s starter.

“I never played [starting] quarterback.” Lujan said, recounting how he earned his spot this past year. “[The coaching staff] asked me if I wanted to try quarterback because they saw some highlights of my eighth grade year playing backup quarterback. They liked how I threw, so they wanted me to try it out.”

Last season, Sunray fell one game short of a district title. This year, getting that job done is only part of the goal.

“My improvement, I’m just trying to get more passing yards, try and double that, and make it farther. Try and get that state ring.” Lujan said. “It’s gonna take a lot. A lot of practice and a lot of trust in each other and watch a lot of film.”

Lujan and Sunray open the season on August 25th at home against Hooker.

