Lady Buffs volleyball star Torrey Miller caps off spectacular year with another big honor

VIDEO: Lady Buffs volleyball star Torrey Miller caps off spectacular year with another big honor
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the top players in the Texas Panhandle still has one more season left before she leaves her volleyball career at West Texas A&M behind.

Torrey Miller is coming back to the Lady Buffs next season fresh off a historic year.

Not only did she help lead the volleyball team to a national title (taking home tournament MVP in the process), she was also named Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame co-volleyball player of the year just this past June.

Miller highlighted what taking home the honor from the Hall of Fame committee meant to her.

“I think back and I just think about all the people that it took for me to be able to be as successful as I am.” Miller humbly said in regards to her taking home yet another big award, wanting to give credit to her loved ones. “That starts from my mom, from my grandparents driving me [to practice and games] in high school, and all the way up to Coach Potts and all my teammates. I’m just so grateful that I’ve always had people around me who wanted me to succeed so bad that it just kind of made it easy for me to do so.”

Watch the full interview with Torrey Miller this Tuesday on Sports Drive at 3:00 p.m. on NewsChannel10 Too to hear more on her final season that lies ahead with her Lady Buffs volleyball family.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

