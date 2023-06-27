Who's Hiring?
Hot Few Days

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Summer heat is escalating as high pressure aloft takes control of our weather pattern for a few days. Triple digits have become more prevalent today and we expect the heat to reach a peak tomorrow with highs near 103 for Amarillo, but over 105 for the southern half of the area. We should be slightly less hot on Thursday, but still in the upper 90s range. Rain chances will be confined to spotty activity in the northwest half of our area this evening, but generally dry conditions will prevail for most of the area through Thursday. Beginning Friday, the upper level high will weaken which will result in lower temps and better rain chances. Thunderstorms will increase Friday evening with temperatures briefly dropping into the 80s on Saturday. Low to mid 90s with evening storm chances are expected for a few consecutive days starting Sunday.

