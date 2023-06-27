High Heat & Thunderstorms

Early morning showers and storms are pushing out of the area as of early this morning, gearing up to leave partly cloudy conditions in its wake. Southwesterly winds are set to push into the area today, drying us out, allowing for extreme heating. Daytime highs are likely to push into the 100°+ range today, prompting heat advisories in our southern counties where highs could reach 110°. Going into this afternoon and tonight, some showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop up in the northwest and strengthen as they move to the east, where strong winds and hail will be our primary threats. Better rain chances will return this coming weekend.

