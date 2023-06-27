Who's Hiring?
DPS officials: Amarillo man placed on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list

DPS officials are looking for a man with ties to Amarillo after they say he has been placed on...
DPS officials are looking for a man with ties to Amarillo after they say he has been placed on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials are looking for a man with ties to Amarillo after they say he has been placed on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

Vegas Jarrod Brown is a convicted sex offender wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation, sex offender’s duty to register, and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Officials say in 2018, Brown was convicted of two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact following an incident involving a 14-year-old girl. Brown was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and is required to register every three months.

Authorities say Brown also has a criminal history in Florida consisting of arrests for lewd or lascivious behavior with a child.

The 36-year-old man is around 6-foot-1, weighs around 165 pounds and has tattoos on his chest, right forearm and left arm.

Brown is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477. Tips can also be submitted through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website or the DPS mobile app.

