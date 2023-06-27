DPS: Crash near Sweetwater leaves Perryton man dead

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated a car crash that left one person from Perryton dead last Wednesday.

According to DPS, at around 1:50 a.m. on June 21, a Toyota Rav4 was driving east on the north service road of I-20 at mile post 240.

The driver of the Rav4 failed to drive in single lane and drove off the roadway into a south barrow ditch.

The car collided with a concrete culvert making the car go airborne, hitting stop sign and rolling over several times.

The driver identified as 22-year-old Andrew William Luna, from Perryton, was transported to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead on June 24.

