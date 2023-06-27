Another Chance House hosting grand re-opening of Veteran House Thursday
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another Chance House will be hosting the grand re-opening and ribbon cutting for the Veteran House this Thursday.
The event celebrating the completed expansion and renovations to the Veteran House will take place 2:00 p.m. June 29 at 207 S. Van Buren.
Attendees will be able to tour the property and learn about the programs offered at Another Chance House, according to a press release.
