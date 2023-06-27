Who's Hiring?
Another Chance House hosting grand re-opening of Veteran House Thursday

Another Chance House will be hosting the grand reopening and ribbon cutting for the Veteran House this Thursday.
Another Chance House will be hosting the grand reopening and ribbon cutting for the Veteran House this Thursday.(n/a)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another Chance House will be hosting the grand re-opening and ribbon cutting for the Veteran House this Thursday.

The event celebrating the completed expansion and renovations to the Veteran House will take place 2:00 p.m. June 29 at 207 S. Van Buren.

Attendees will be able to tour the property and learn about the programs offered at Another Chance House, according to a press release.

