Another Chance House hosting grand re-opening of Veteran House Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another Chance House will be hosting the grand re-opening and ribbon cutting for the Veteran House this Thursday.

The event celebrating the completed expansion and renovations to the Veteran House will take place 2:00 p.m. June 29 at 207 S. Van Buren.

Attendees will be able to tour the property and learn about the programs offered at Another Chance House, according to a press release.

