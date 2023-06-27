Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police investigating armed robbery at Sam’s Club parking lot

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at the...
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at the Sam’s Club parking lot Monday.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at the Sam’s Club parking lot Monday.

Police responded to the Sam’s Club at Ross and Osage just before 4:00 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived to find a woman who had been robbed at gunpoint.

The suspects were no longer at the scene.

No one was injured.

The Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this robbery.

If you have any information, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said two Amarillo Police Department officers were taken to a hospital this morning...
Amarillo police: 2 officers taken to hospital after exposure of narcotics
Unsealed documents show that authorities arrested a man after finding $376,000 worth of meth...
Unsealed documents: Trooper finds $376,000 worth of meth on I-40 in Carson County
Officials say a body has been found at the Lake Meredith Stilling Basin.
Game Wardens: Body found at Lake Meredith Wednesday morning
Today is Election Day for the City of Amarillo’s runoff election and we have results.
City of Amarillo runoff election results
Canyon officials said a 17-year-old boy died Tuesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
Officials: 17-year-old dies at Palo Duro Canyon

Latest News

Texas Department of Transportation is addressing drainage concerns in Dumas.
TxDOT addresses drainage concerns in Dumas
John Stiff Memorial Park
About 650 million gallons of water pumped out of Amarillo Playa Lakes
Devyn Darmstetter: About 650 million gallons of water pumped out of Amarillo Playa Lakes
Disaster relief team helping those in Perryton
‘They see there is an end to this mess’: Texas Baptist men providing hope to those affected by Perryton tornado