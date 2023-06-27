Amarillo police investigating armed robbery at Sam’s Club parking lot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at the Sam’s Club parking lot Monday.

Police responded to the Sam’s Club at Ross and Osage just before 4:00 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived to find a woman who had been robbed at gunpoint.

The suspects were no longer at the scene.

No one was injured.

The Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this robbery.

If you have any information, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

