Amarillo city officials confirm rabies case

Amarillo city officials confirmed a rabies case today.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo city officials confirmed a rabies case today.

On Friday, state officials confirmed a skunk tested positive for rabies.

The City of Amarillo said the rabies case is in a non-domestic animal, which brings the total number of confirmed cases this year to two, a press release said.

As more people go outdoors during the summer time, officials are remining the community to take safety precautions due to the likelihood of coming across unfamiliar animals.

“We want to emphasize the importance of animal safety, both for domestic and wild animals, particularly during the summer months when outdoor activities are at their peak,” said City of Amarillo (COA) Assistant Director of Animal Management & Welfare (AAMW) Kris Shaffer. “It is crucial to refrain from feeding, touching or approaching unknown animals. It is also important that pet owners not allow their animals to roam freely.”

The city is encouraging the public to be safe.

“If untreated, rabies is a nearly uniformly fatal viral infection spread by the bite of an infected animal,” said COA Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton. “We want the public to be as safe as possible. Make sure pets are vaccinated and report all animal bites for prompt rabies evaluation.”

Here are some rabies awareness tips:

  • Keep vaccinations current for pets/animals, including horses and livestock
  • Avoid contact with wild animals and unfamiliar animals.
  • Refrain from feeding wild animals as it encourages their presence in the area
  • Report all animal bits to AAMW
  • If bitten by an animal, wash the wound with soap and water, and seek medical attention

