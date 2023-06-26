Unsealed documents: Trooper finds $376,000 worth of meth on I-40 in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Unsealed documents show that authorities arrested a man after finding $376,000 worth of meth during a traffic stop in Carson County.

Antonio Francisco Betancurt is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to court documents that were filed on June 21, but were unsealed last Friday.

On June 20 about 7:55 p.m., a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper pulled over a white 2001 Jeep Compass for a traffic stop on Interstate 40, the criminal complaint shows.

The trooper conducted a records query on the Jeep and found the registration was expired. However, the Jeep had a valid registration sticker on the registration plate, which contradicted the query, the documents said.

The trooper asked Betancurt, the driver, about the registration and learned that Betancurt didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

The trooper also spoke with the passenger. During this time, the trooper observed several criminal indicators that led him to believe there was criminal activity, the documents show.

Betancurt appeared nervous, had an inconsistent story with the passenger, and couldn’t provide the exact location of his destination, according to the documents.

The trooper was denied consent to search the Jeep, leading him to call a K-9 officer for back up.

After the K-9 alerted to the Jeep, authorities searched the Jeep and found a vacuum sealed bag of meth, weighing 4.7 kilograms, in the trunk.

Later on during an interview, Betancurt told authorities he knew what he had was illegal, and also stated he was promised to get paid for delivering the drugs.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.